2Nd marijuana dispensary to open in Lake Worth

Lake Worth's second medical marijuana dispensary is set to open Monday.

Curaleaf is located at 1125 North Dixie Hwy., just north of 10th Avenue North. 

It is right across the street from the Academy for Positive Learning school, which is actually closer than state law allows.

However, the dispensary was approved before that law went into place.

Some parents and school leaders are worried about crime and safety with the dispensary being so close to students.

The dispensary opens at 10 a.m. You must have a prescription from a doctor before you can get medical marijuana from the dispensary.

The first medical marijuana dispensary, Knox Medical, opened in Lake Worth in November.  Curaleaf and Knox Medical are only about a mile apart.

