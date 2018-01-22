Cops: Mom left child in car while she shoplifted - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Mom left child in car while she shoplifted

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An Indian River County woman was arrested after police say she left her child in a car while she shoplifted items from a market.

The Miami Herald reports that 30-year-old Sarah Wilmoth was arrested Jan. 13 after police were alerted that a small child alone in an SUV at a Publix parking lot.

According to an arrest report, sheriff's deputies broke into the car to help the crying child and called emergency medical personnel in to administer first aid.

Wilmoth was located in the market.

While searching her, police say they found methamphetamine laced with cocaine. In her bra, they found facial cream, clear nail polish and an air deodorizer.

She was arrested for child endangerment, shoplifting and meth possession.

