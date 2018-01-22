Cops: Mom left child in car while she shoplifted

-
Friday, January 19 2018 1:26 AM EST2018-01-19 06:26:00 GMT
Sunday, January 21 2018 9:33 PM EST2018-01-22 02:33:00 GMT
Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.More >> Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.More >>
Friday, January 19 2018 12:34 AM EST2018-01-19 05:34:50 GMT
Friday, January 19 2018 7:37 AM EST2018-01-19 12:37:12 GMT
There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding.More >> There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding.More >>
Thursday, January 18 2018 10:23 AM EST2018-01-18 15:23:39 GMT
Thursday, January 18 2018 10:46 AM EST2018-01-18 15:46:32 GMT
The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.More >>
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.More >>
Wednesday, January 17 2018 11:07 AM EST2018-01-17 16:07:52 GMT
Wednesday, January 17 2018 12:45 PM EST2018-01-17 17:45:18 GMT
FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November. Source: (WTXL/RNN).
FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.More >>
FSU suspended all fraternities and sororities after Andrew Coffey’s death, who died of alcohol poisoning in November.More >>
Monday, January 15 2018 2:20 PM EST2018-01-15 19:20:27 GMT
(Source: Twitter)
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An Indian River County woman was arrested after police say she left her child in a car while she shoplifted items from a market.
RELATED: More Indian River County news | More crime news
The Miami Herald reports that 30-year-old Sarah Wilmoth was arrested Jan. 13 after police were alerted that a small child alone in an SUV at a Publix parking lot.
According to an arrest report, sheriff's deputies broke into the car to help the crying child and called emergency medical personnel in to administer first aid.
Wilmoth was located in the market.
While searching her, police say they found methamphetamine laced with cocaine. In her bra, they found facial cream, clear nail polish and an air deodorizer.
She was arrested for child endangerment, shoplifting and meth possession.Associated Press 2018