2Nd marijuana dispensary opens in Lake Worth

2Nd marijuana dispensary opens in Lake Worth

Lake Worth's second medical marijuana dispensary opened Monday.

Curaleaf is located at 1125 North Dixie Hwy., just north of 10th Avenue North. 

It is right across the street from the Academy for Positive Learning school.

Some parents and school leaders are worried about crime and safety with the dispensary being so close to students.

The dispensary opened at 10 a.m.

You must be referred by a doctor who is in the state's registry of qualified physicians' for medical marijuana. 

The first medical marijuana dispensary, Knox Medical, opened in Lake Worth in November.  Curaleaf and Knox Medical are only about a mile apart.

