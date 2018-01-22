Fort Pierce police are no longer searching for a missing 11-year - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fort Pierce police are no longer searching for a missing 11-year-old boy

Fort Pierce police are no longer searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police originally said Jordan Smith was last seen Sunday at First Step Park at Ave G & 31st St.

On Tuesday police said he is home and safe.

