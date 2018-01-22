Fort Pierce police are searching for missing boy - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fort Pierce police are searching for missing boy

Fort Pierce police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police say Jordan Smith was last seen Sunday at First Step Park at Ave G & 31st St.

Smith is four feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

He was wearing a black shirt, black gym shorts and black Nikes.

Police ask anyone who sees him to call 911.

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.