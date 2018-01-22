Fighting fires with fire on the Treasure Coast - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fighting fires with fire on the Treasure Coast

The experts are convinced this dry season now underway will result in a very active fire season in the coming months.

The Florida Forest Service has decided a good offense is the best defense.

Monday, firefighters conducted an 80 acre prescribed burn at the Walden Woods area.

“if there’s a lightning strike or somebody lights it, the fuels will catch fire, but the fuels and the fire won’t be as great as if we didn’t burn this stuff," said senior forest ranger Brian Torres.

Prescribed burns remove debris littering the forest floor, restores healthy forests and gets rid of fuel for wildfires.

The fires create a defense line protecting people's property.

"Get these projects done so that we don't have to come in here when a wildfire comes through," said Jeff Curl.

Firefighters hope to conduct several more prescribed burns before peak dry season.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.