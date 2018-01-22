Fighting fires with fire on the Treasure Coast

Posted: Sunday, January 21 2018 10:40 PM EST 2018-01-22 03:40:19 GMT Updated: Monday, January 22 2018 5:32 PM EST 2018-01-22 22:32:44 GMT
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding.

The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.
The experts are convinced this dry season now underway will result in a very active fire season in the coming months.
The Florida Forest Service has decided a good offense is the best defense.
Monday, firefighters conducted an 80 acre prescribed burn at the Walden Woods area.
“if there’s a lightning strike or somebody lights it, the fuels will catch fire, but the fuels and the fire won’t be as great as if we didn’t burn this stuff," said senior forest ranger Brian Torres.
Prescribed burns remove debris littering the forest floor, restores healthy forests and gets rid of fuel for wildfires.
The fires create a defense line protecting people's property.
"Get these projects done so that we don't have to come in here when a wildfire comes through," said Jeff Curl.
Firefighters hope to conduct several more prescribed burns before peak dry season.
