Missing/endangered teen sought in Boynton

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding.

The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.
Boynton Beach police say they are trying to locate a missing and endangered 18-year-old.
Christian Azad Baig was last seen leaving his home at 419 S.W. 4th Ave., at 2:59 p.m., police said.
Baig had on dark jeans, a gray T-shirt, gray hooded sweatshirt, red and black book bag and green and gray sneakers.
He's described as 6 feet tall and 190 pounds.
According to police, he suffers from serious medical conditions
If you see him please call 911.
