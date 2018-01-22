Residents say West Palm shootings must stop

The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)

There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding.

The work that won't get done during a government shutdown

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

Katoya Miller just moved into her West Palm Beach neighborhood six ago. "I've heard quite a few gunshots."

Miller said she heard more shots Friday afternoon. Those shots proved to be deadly. One person died near a store on Sapodilla Avenue.

"My daughter goes to the school right up the street so they are on lockdown a lot and we just have so much and it's kind of scary," she said.

Friday's shooting is the third deadly shooting in that neighborhood since 2015.

91-year-old Everee Jimerson Clarke, a youth mentor and write, has lived most of her life here. "Yes I'm angry and very disturbed about it."

Clarke believes the shootings are a sign that young people need to learn how to cope with life without violence. But who will teach them?

"I want somebody help us get back into a building so that we can give this to our young people again," she said.

Miller is not sure she wants to wait for change in her new neighborhood. "I'm actually thinking about moving when my lease is up."

Anyone with information about the shootings should call West Palm Beach Police.