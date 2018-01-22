Students earn scholarships at college fair

The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding.

The work that won't get done during a government shutdown

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

Government data shows student loan debt in this county is more than $1.4 trillion dollars. That averages out to $38,000 per student. Monday, there was an opportunity not only for kids to get into college, but have it paid for.

700 high school seniors from throughout St. Lucie County made their way through the Samuel Gaines Gymnasium Monday. The school district held its second annual college fair focusing on historically black colleges and Hispanic serving institutions.

Transcript in hand, Syanna Graham made her way through the crowd. The Port St. Lucie Senior wants to major in biology. She got a major offer from Philander-Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas, a full ride.

“It gives me a boost in my self esteem that I can pursue what I want to," said Graham, who didn't want to commit on the spot.

“As educators, we want to make sure we give all of our students as many opportunities for college matriculation as we can," said Assistant Superintendent Kevin Perry.

Monday was truly a life changing day for Cazlynn Wilson. She also received a number of scholarship offers. More importantly, she’ll be the first in her family to go off to college.

“It means I’m paving the way for my siblings…my mom," said Wilson.

“All the hard I’ve done for my kids has paid off and she’s a great kid inside and out and I’m really proud of her," said her mom Irma Wilson.

While she’s not sure yet where she’ll spend next fall, knowing some of the financial burden will be eased has Cazlynn feeling excited about the future.