Several displaced by Lake Worth apartment fire

Posted: Sunday, January 21 2018 10:40 PM EST 2018-01-22 03:40:19 GMT Updated: Monday, January 22 2018 5:32 PM EST 2018-01-22 22:32:44 GMT
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
More >>
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
More >> Posted: Friday, January 19 2018 1:26 AM EST 2018-01-19 06:26:00 GMT Updated: Monday, January 22 2018 4:43 PM EST 2018-01-22 21:43:59 GMT Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed. More >> Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed. More >> Posted: Monday, January 22 2018 1:57 AM EST 2018-01-22 06:57:31 GMT Updated: Monday, January 22 2018 4:29 PM EST 2018-01-22 21:29:31 GMT
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
More >>
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
More >> Posted: Friday, January 19 2018 12:34 AM EST 2018-01-19 05:34:50 GMT Updated: Friday, January 19 2018 7:37 AM EST 2018-01-19 12:37:12 GMT There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding. More >> There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding. More >> Posted: Thursday, January 18 2018 10:23 AM EST 2018-01-18 15:23:39 GMT Updated: Thursday, January 18 2018 10:46 AM EST 2018-01-18 15:46:32 GMT The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.
More >>
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.
More >>
Seven adults and 8 children were displaced following an apartment fire in Lake Worth Monday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
The fire happened at 4:49 p.m. in the 1000 block of 10th Ave. South.
Firefighters at the scene reported smoke from an apartment.
Crews say a hole was cut on the roof of the structure to prevent spread of the fire to other apartments in the complex. The fire was quickly brought under control.
Two other units on each side of the apartment were damaged by the smoke.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Scripps Only Content 2018