Suspect arrested following crash, police chase - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect arrested following crash, police chase

A suspect was arrested Monday evening following a crash that injured two people and led to a police chase, according to Boynton Beach Police. 

The incident happened at about 6:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Federal Highway in Boynton Beach.

Officials say the driver of a Toyota Camry crashed into a Palm Tran Connection bus after fleeing from a traffic stop. 

The driver fled from the vehicle and was apprehended by K9 units. A passenger in the vehicle also fled but was taken into custody.

The driver of the Palm Tran Connection bus and one passenger in the vehicle were injured and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

 

