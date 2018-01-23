Port St. Lucie neighborhood hit by car burglars - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Port St. Lucie neighborhood hit by car burglars

Police in Port St. Lucie issued a new warning for residents after a string of recent vehicle burglaries.

Investigators said between Jan. 14 and Jan. 21 there were seven car burglaries at homes along SE Colchester Circle. 

The suspect(s) entered unlocked cars and rummaged through them, taking whatever they could, police said.

On Monday, a map was posted to Facebook showing the "hot spot" area that pinpoints where each burglary took place.

Police remind residents to always lock your cars and remove valuables.

