Port St. Lucie neighborhood hit by car burglars

Posted: Sunday, January 21 2018 10:40 PM EST 2018-01-22 03:40:19 GMT Updated: Monday, January 22 2018 5:32 PM EST 2018-01-22 22:32:44 GMT
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
More >>
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
More >> Posted: Friday, January 19 2018 1:26 AM EST 2018-01-19 06:26:00 GMT Updated: Monday, January 22 2018 4:43 PM EST 2018-01-22 21:43:59 GMT Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed. More >> Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed. More >> Posted: Monday, January 22 2018 1:57 AM EST 2018-01-22 06:57:31 GMT Updated: Monday, January 22 2018 4:29 PM EST 2018-01-22 21:29:31 GMT
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
More >>
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
More >> Posted: Friday, January 19 2018 12:34 AM EST 2018-01-19 05:34:50 GMT Updated: Friday, January 19 2018 7:37 AM EST 2018-01-19 12:37:12 GMT There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding. More >> There's plenty that won't get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working during a shutdown until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding. More >> Posted: Thursday, January 18 2018 10:23 AM EST 2018-01-18 15:23:39 GMT Updated: Thursday, January 18 2018 10:46 AM EST 2018-01-18 15:46:32 GMT The finalists were chosen out of 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Pixaby)
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.
More >>
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.
More >>
Police in Port St. Lucie issued a new warning for residents after a string of recent vehicle burglaries.
RELATED: More crime news | Port St. Lucie news | South Florida Task Force stopping burglars
Investigators said between Jan. 14 and Jan. 21 there were seven car burglaries at homes along SE Colchester Circle.
The suspect(s) entered unlocked cars and rummaged through them, taking whatever they could, police said.
On Monday, a map was posted to Facebook showing the "hot spot" area that pinpoints where each burglary took place.
Police remind residents to always lock your cars and remove valuables.
Scripps Only Content 2018