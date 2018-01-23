Golf cart catches fire at Lake Worth business - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Golf cart catches fire at Lake Worth business

A golf cart repair business was damaged by a fire Monday evening in Lake Worth. 

At 5:31 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a commercial fire in the 500 block of Industrial St. in Lake Worth.

Before they arrived, firefighters said they could see a column of black smoke from Interstate 95.  Crews arrived and quickly entered the business, locating a golf cart fully engulfed in flames. 

Crews quickly brought the fire under control, preventing the fire from spreading to an adjacent business. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

