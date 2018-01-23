Fire extinguished at Okeelanta sugar property - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fire extinguished at Okeelanta sugar property

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to an early-morning fire Tuesday at the Okeelanta sugar mill property in South Bay.

Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said crews responded at about 4 a.m. to the property located off U.S. Highway 27.

First-arriving firefighters found an abandoned Florida Power and Light structure, that housed a transformer, was fully involved. 

Crews started a defensive attack and brought the fire under control.

Borroto said there were no damages to any other structures and an investigator was called to the location.

