Woman, 81, crashes car into local McDonald's

Monday, January 22 2018 1:57 AM EST2018-01-22 06:57:31 GMT
Monday, January 22 2018 4:29 PM EST2018-01-22 21:29:31 GMT
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
Authorities say an 81-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into a McDonald's restaurant in suburban Boynton Beach.
The Palm Beach Post reports that the crash occurred Monday afternoon at a restaurant located at Military Trail and Boynton Beach Boulevard.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the woman lost control of her car and backed through a large, glass window. She then drove forward around the building and ran into a tree next to a retention pond.
No serious injuries were reported.
Deputies say the woman will be charged with careless driving.