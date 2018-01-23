I-95 northbound crash kills person in Fellsmere - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

I-95 northbound crash kills person in Fellsmere

Fellsmere police said a person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 northbound. 

The wreck was reported around 6:50 a.m. just north of the Fellsmere Road exit, blocking all northbound lanes.

Pictures tweeted by police show one vehicle engulfed by flames. 

Drivers can follow bypass signs through Fellsmere and return to Interstate 95 at Malabar Road in Palm Bay.

The cause of the wreck has not been released.

 

