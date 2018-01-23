Worker accused of stealing $15K in drills kits - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Worker accused of stealing $15K in drills kits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A man who worked at a Home Depot in Florida is accused of stealing $15,000 worth of drill kits.

According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Charles Singleton is accused of pawning over 45 drill kits from the store in December and January.

The Palm Beach Post reports deputies say Singleton would empty large boxes from the shelves, put the drills inside, and exit the store pretending he was helping customers load their vehicles. Once he made it outside to the parking lot, Singleton is accused of putting the boxes inside his car and heading to a local pawn shop.

Deputies say Singleton made over $4,500 from his six pawn shop visits.

Singleton was taken to a jail on several charges including grand theft. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.