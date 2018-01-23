All clear given at St. Lucie Clerk's office

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

End to government shutdown in sight as Dems halt filibuster

End to government shutdown in sight as Dems halt filibuster

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.

A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.

The main building at the St. Lucie County Clerk’s Office was temporarily closed following the discovery of a suspicious package Tuesday morning.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and the bomb squad were called to investigate and determined the unattended package was a gym bag.

It was removed and the clerk's office has reopened.

St. Andrews School was not in danger or affected by the incident.

Downtown streets were shut around the building for a time and about 100 clerk employees were moved to the courthouse next door.

The clerk's office says its St. Lucie West office continued to operate during the incident.

There were no reports of injuries.

Update: The suspicious package was an unattended gym bag. The bomb squad has removed it. The Clerk’s office is reopened. #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/LH0AtQRG6V — St. Lucie Clerk (@StLucieClerk) January 23, 2018