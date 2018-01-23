53-Year-old Vero man ID'd in deadly I-95 crash

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

The Florida High Patrol said a 53-year-old man was killed was killed in a five-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 northbound in Fellsmere.

FHP said all of the vehicles were traveling northbound near mile marker 159 when the wreck occurred at about 6:11 a.m.

A 2000 Volvo tractor-trailer was in the center lane and had a blowout on its left front tire. The driver attempted to pull to the left shoulder.

A 2009 Chevrolet Impala that was in the left lane braked and attempted to swerve to avoid the Volvo. However, the Impala lost control and collided with the Volvo's trailer.

The Impala came to a rest on the left shoulder facing south.

A 2006 Pontiac Vibe, driven by William A. Conn, 53, of Vero Beach, Fla., was in the center lane and collided with its left front with the Volvo's rear.

The Pontiac came to rest in the center lane, where it was struck by the left front of a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta.

This caused the Pontiac to overturn, coming to a rest upright in the center and right lanes, facing west.

FHP said the driver of a 2017 Audi UT was in the left lane, and swerved to the right when he said saw the Impala’s headlights, then saw the semi and swerved back to the left.

The Audi collided with its right front with the left rear of the Volvo's trailer, then rotated clockwise and entered the median where it came to rest facing east.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation with charges pending.

Conn was killed in the wreck, but no one else was hurt.

Northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours. Shortly before 2 p.m., police said I-95 reopened to traffic.