Boynton Beach plans to rebuild new town square

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

The city of Boynton Beach plans to rebuild a section of its downtown area. Plans for a new multi-million dollar town square are in the process of being approved

The plan calls for a 16-acre area from Boynton Beach Blvd. to SE 2nd Ave. and from Seacrest Blvd. to NE 1st St.

Boynton Beach is prepared to invest about $100 million and private developers are kicking in an additional $150 million.

“This is the focal point for the entire city,” said Boynton Beach Mayor Steven Grant.

The current master plan changes the entire area. City hall will no longer be along Boynton Beach Boulevard but will move to the center along with the library. New residential buildings will border the area with over 700 units. There is also be an amphitheater, a hotel, and parking garages.

“Here are six to eight stories right along Boynton Boulevard,” said Boynton resident Harry Woodworth.

He said he worries about the height of the proposed buildings.

“How would you like to live on a street with one to two stories and look at an eight-story building?” Woodworth asked.

Woodworth is also concerned more people will mean more traffic, especially cars headed across the bridges to the beach. “It is going to jam it up, you know it is, they are adding 700 housing unit here, you know those people are going to go to the beach.”

Mayor Grant said they believe new housing is necessary to keep the cost of housing manageable.

“The face of the matter is the population is increasing,” said Grant.

The projected is expected to be done in three phases, and the city said phase one should begin this spring.