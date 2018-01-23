Pros and cons to President Trump's solar tariff

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

End to government shutdown in sight as Dems halt filibuster

End to government shutdown in sight as Dems halt filibuster

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.

A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.

Here in South Florida solar power is a growing industry.

The fear is how a newly imposed tariff will impact sales. President Trump has imposed a 30 percent tariff on imported solar modules.

At Solartech Universal, a solar assembly manufacturer, Tim Drappi says his business is growing just like the industry.

"We still have a far way to go," said Drappi.

So will a tariff stop the momentum?

"Kind of a double-edged sword because you want to support all solar," said Drappi.

"Increase the cost of our product," said Justin Hoysradt with Vinyasun.

He says the tariff could increase prices for solar installation.

"We're hoping that our company can shoulder the brunt of the price increase if not all of it," said Hoysradt.

Drappi says the tariff may have a positive impact.

"Be able to increase our demand because our product becomes more competitive in terms of cost," said Drappi.

He says it's really too soon to tell at this point the ultimate impact of the tariff.