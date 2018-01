VIDEO: Girl arrested after beating up classmate

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators say on Sunday a 13-year-old girl was lured to Manatee Cove Park in Stuart so her 14-year-old classmate could attack her.

Punch after punch, the entire assault was caught on cellphone cameras by bystanders. The video was obtained exclusively by Contact 5. As it continues, not a single witness steps in to help her.

“[Detectives] called me on Sunday to say my daughter was at the park, that she had been assaulted, and that she was being rushed to the hospital,” the victim’s mother said Tuesday.

Contact 5 has chosen to withhold the mother’s name to protect her juvenile daughter’s privacy.

The victim’s mother says her daughter is recovering from the attack, but is covered in bruises, has a swollen jaw and is suffering from headaches after her attacker allegedly ripped out handfuls of her hair.

“This was animal behavior,” she said.

The family just moved to Martin County not too long ago, and the victim has only been a student inside Martin County Public Schools for about one week.

“She wouldn’t hurt a fly,” her mother said, tears welling in her eyes. “She didn’t even try to hit the girl back and kick her. Why would they pick on someone like her?”

Martin County deputies arrested the 14-year-old suspect, but Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says since no bones were broken, she could only be charged with misdemeanor battery.

“That is still a first-degree misdemeanor,” said Sheriff Snyder. “That is something that will be on this child’s record the rest of her life.”

School police were notified of the incident and offered to separate the girls as much as possible from one another during the school year. However, the girl’s mother says her daughter, afraid and humiliated, has yet to go back to school.

“Why do you think kids are turning to drugs and suicide?” said the victim’s mom. “Look at what this girl did to my daughter. I mean, [my daughter] is going to need help.”

According to Sheriff Snyder, technically there are no criminal repercussions for the kids who stood by and did nothing. But that does not mean they are off the hook.

“Something does not have to be against the law to make it wrong,” Sheriff Snyder said. “Video tapping a fight, not intervening, enjoying something like that: you may not be breaking a law, but you are breaking a moral law of the universe.”

Sheriff Snyder says they have a different video of the fight than the one obtained by Contact 5. He says their video shows the suspect going back again to attack the victim after our ends.

We’ve reached out to Martin County Public Schools for a comment on how they plan to further handle the situation inside the school.