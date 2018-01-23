‘Stand your ground' hearing for murder suspect

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

A hearing to determine if a man accused of killing a Guatemalan man in an apparent hate crime was actually defending himself will continue into a third day.

Jupiter Police say David Harris, along with his brother Jesse Harris and another person, Austin Taggart, killed Onesimo Marcelino Lopez-Ramos on April 18, 2015.

David Harris is now claiming self-defense, arguing the killing falls under the “stand your ground defense.” The hearing began in December, and continued Tuesday in Palm Beach County court.

“David Harris was defending himself and his brother,” said Franklin Prince, Harris’ attorney. “When they found the boy, he was laying on top of a three-inch metal pipe that he was swinging at my client.”

Police reported the boys saying they were going “Guat hunting” the night of the murder. Harris testified that meant they were looking for members of the Guatemalan community to rob and steal from.

In a two-hour hearing Tuesday, prosecutors played recordings from an interview Harris gave to Jupiter police detectives. Harris was heard in the recordings calling the killing an “unintentional homicide.”

“I don’t feel like I should be facing murder for this guy. I feel like it was an accident,” Harris said in the interview played in the courtroom.

The Florida Legislature recently changed the “Stand Your Ground” law, putting the burden of proof on the prosecution.

“We were filing it regardless but as for the change in law, the defense feels the state did not prove by clear and convincing evidence that David was not justified and he should have immunity for his conduct," Prince said.

The hearing is expected to wrap up on Feb. 13.