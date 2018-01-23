County quiet on former fire chief's allegations

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

Palm Beach County leaders refuse to comment on allegations levied by Former Fire Rescue Chief Jeff Collins.

Former Chief Collins claims the county administration forced him to resign under duress and without representation. Since December, Contact 5 has reported on sexual harassment and discrimination claims within Fire Rescue, and a damning investigation of the department under Collins' watch.

But on Tuesday, Palm Beach County told Contact 5 they will not be talking about him further, saying "this particular issue is pending litigation."

After Tuesday's Palm Beach County Commission meeting, Contact 5 asked County Administrator Verdenia Baker, about a permanent replacement for Fire Rescue.

"We’re in the process of evaluating and that’s why we appointed an interim Fire Chief. He will be collecting that data and he will also work with our fine, outstanding men and women at Fire Rescue and we will determine where we are going with the plan," said Baker.

Contact 5 wanted to speak to Interim Chief Michael Mackey. At first, the county denied that request, then let him speak with the Palm Beach Post. As of Tuesday evening, the county told Contact 5 it would be fine to interview Chief Mackey. Contact 5 requested an interview for Wednesday.

The county did have Mackey participate in an in-house video, in which he says, "I have spent my entire career working on my integrity, that is not something that happens overnight. Everything rises and falls on leadership. And I will tell you, under my leadership, we will rise."

Mackey has been with the department since 1988, and will retire in 14 months.

Contact 5 did obtain Mackey's personnel file, it's full of positive reviews and letters of appreciation.

Mackey took over for former Chief Administrator Jeff Collins last Monday, after Collins claims County Administrator Verdenia Baker forced him to resign, or be fired.

Sources tell Contact 5, Baker was not happy how Collins handled sexual harassment complaints on his watch.

Contact 5 also asked Baker if there would be future policy changes coming to Fire Rescue.

"As I stated, we are in the evaluation stage," said Baker.

There are currently 4 lawsuits pending against the County and Fire Rescue.