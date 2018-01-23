Woman struck by vehicle in WPB; driver sought - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman struck by vehicle in WPB; driver sought

Police are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening. 

The incident happened along the intersection of Greenwood Ave and 45th Street. 

Investigators say the pedestrian, an adult female, was crossing 45th Street when she was struck by a vehicle that was last seen traveling east on 45th Street. 

The vehicle description has not been released due to conflicting information, officials said. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital as a Trauma Alert where she is being treated for serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Munoz or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

 

