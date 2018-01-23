Woman struck by vehicle in WPB; driver sought

breaking Updated: Tuesday, January 23 2018 10:17 PM EST 2018-01-24 03:17:31 GMT
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
More >>
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, January 23 2018 11:52 AM EST 2018-01-23 16:52:10 GMT Updated: Tuesday, January 23 2018 1:27 PM EST 2018-01-23 18:27:02 GMT On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube) On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. More >> On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. More >> Posted: Sunday, January 21 2018 10:40 PM EST 2018-01-22 03:40:19 GMT Updated: Monday, January 22 2018 5:32 PM EST 2018-01-22 22:32:44 GMT
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
More >>
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
More >> Posted: Friday, January 19 2018 1:26 AM EST 2018-01-19 06:26:00 GMT Updated: Monday, January 22 2018 4:43 PM EST 2018-01-22 21:43:59 GMT Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed. More >> Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed. More >> Posted: Monday, January 22 2018 1:57 AM EST 2018-01-22 06:57:31 GMT Updated: Monday, January 22 2018 4:29 PM EST 2018-01-22 21:29:31 GMT
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
More >>
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
More >>
Police are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening.
The incident happened along the intersection of Greenwood Ave and 45th Street.
Investigators say the pedestrian, an adult female, was crossing 45th Street when she was struck by a vehicle that was last seen traveling east on 45th Street.
The vehicle description has not been released due to conflicting information, officials said.
The victim was transported to a local hospital as a Trauma Alert where she is being treated for serious injuries.
Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Munoz or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2018