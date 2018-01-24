Tax preparers should be aware of scams

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.

Inside the Tax Shoppe in Port St. Lucie, Joe Edge prepares returns for individuals and corporations.

The other day, he got an email for a clients corporation renewal that got his attention.

“They’re charging you to do something that you can do for free," said Edge.

It looked like something the state of Florida would send, but the email address was a dead giveaway.

“This one has a bunch of upper and lower case letters and numbers, and it’s obviously fraudulent," said Edge.

Edge alerted Port St. Lucie police, where Detective Wade Willnow says it is prime season for tax scammers.

“Some of them will put viruses on your computer if you’re not careful. Some will send you emails that trick you to click on links," said Willnow.

Willnow said the IRS will never notify you of a debt by phone or email. It will be in writing and you can set up an appointment to go over the issue.

“They’re never going to demand payment right away, never by money orders or gift cards or anything like that," added Willnow.

So, what happens if for example you fill out your tax form electronically and it gets kicked back because someone already filed in front of you? Willnow says follow these five steps.

1) Contact the IRS Fraud Reporting Hotline at 1-800-908-4490.

2) Go to IRS website irs.gov download the Identity Theft Affidavit which is form 14039.

3) Go to identity theft.gov to file a report with the Federal Trade Commission.

4) File a police report.

5) Notify three credit reporting agencies for a temporary freeze on your credit report.