Nouman Raja's trial moved to July 16

Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
A judge Wednesday morning set aside two days in March to address former Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja's
"stand your ground" defense, which was filed last week. RELATED: More Corey Jones coverage
Raja is charged in the shooting death of 31-year-old Corey Jones of Boynton Beach in 2015.
A judge will hear hear the stand your ground motion on March 28 and 29.
This will now move Raja's trial date, which was scheduled for April 2, to July 16.
Raja is charged with manslaughter and attempted murder after a grand jury found his use of force was unjustified.
The incident happened overnight at the off-ramp of Interstate 95 and PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens on Oct. 18, 2015.
