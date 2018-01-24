West Palm mayor outlines multiple projects

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.

The mayor of West Palm Beach delivered her annual "State of the City" address Wednesday.

The address was made during the January breakfast of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches at the Convention Center.

The point of the address was to review the successes of the past year and to share the vision for the upcoming year.

This is Mayor Jeri Muoio’s second-to-last address, she is term-limited and a new mayor will be elected March 2019.

Muoio highlighted the city’s 3.6 percent unemployment rate, down from the almost 10 percent Muoio inherited.

Muoio reports that she delivered on a campaign promise to create a business district, now called the “Flagler Financial District."

To date, Muoio says the district now has 232 firms. This year, the city plans on growing 12 new businesses with the help of a $180,000 grant from the Knight Foundation.

Muoio called upon her colleagues to bring more "Class-A" office space to West Palm Beach. Muoio says its necessary, given the strong desire to relocate and what she suspects will be the impact of the new tax law, cutting the business tax.

New projects announced include the “Trolley Tracker” and the creation of the “Office of Public Life."

The office will ensure all decision made by the commission, be evaluated based on public health, sustainability, pedestrian-friendliness, and the creation of safe and comfortable connections between neighborhoods.

In the next year Muoio also plans on working on these projects: