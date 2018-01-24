Vandal damages Field of Dreams site

breaking Updated: Wednesday, January 24 2018 11:04 AM EST 2018-01-24 16:04:09 GMT
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A vandal has caused thousands of dollars in damage to the Field of Dreams by driving a vehicle onto the site made famous by the 1989 movie.
The Dubuque Telegraph Herald
reports that workers at the site outside Dyersville found the damage Tuesday morning and were still assessing the costs and needed repairs.
Owner Denise Stillman says a vehicle made deep gashes in the outfield and damaged a sprinkler system. The damage was especially severe because the ground was soft following warm weather and rain.
Stillman says repairs will continue through the summer but that the field will remain open.
Thousands visit the eastern Iowa field for free, running around the bases and walking to the surrounding cornfields.
It was created for the movie "Field of Dreams" starring Kevin Costner.
