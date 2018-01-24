Nouman Raja's trial delayed until July 16

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

End to government shutdown in sight as Dems halt filibuster

End to government shutdown in sight as Dems halt filibuster

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.

Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.

A judge Wednesday morning set aside two days in March to address former Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja's "stand your ground" defense, which was filed last week.

RELATED: More Corey Jones coverage

Raja is charged in the shooting death of 31-year-old Corey Jones of Boynton Beach in 2015.

A judge will hear hear the stand your ground motion on March 28 and 29.

This will now move Raja's trial date, which was scheduled for April 2, to July 16.

"We still believe we will get justice for our son, Corey, and we will not stop fighting. We will continue to keep the beat alive for our son," said Corey Jones' father Clinton Jones.

"It's a complicated case. The issues of 'stand your ground' are complicated, so there will be a hearing. That will be resolved, and we'll be ready for trial," said Raja's attorney Richard Lubin.

Raja is charged with manslaughter and attempted murder after a grand jury found his use of force was unjustified.

The incident happened overnight at the off-ramp of Interstate 95 and PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens on Oct. 18, 2015.