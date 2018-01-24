Nouman Raja's trial delayed until July 16 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Nouman Raja's trial delayed until July 16

A judge Wednesday morning set aside two days in March to address former Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja's "stand your ground" defense, which was filed last week. 

Raja is charged in the shooting death of 31-year-old Corey Jones of Boynton Beach in 2015.

A judge will hear hear the stand your ground motion on March 28 and 29. 

This will now move Raja's trial date, which was scheduled for April 2, to July 16.  

"We still believe we will get justice for our son, Corey, and we will not stop fighting. We will continue to keep the beat alive for our son," said Corey Jones' father Clinton Jones.

"It's a complicated case. The issues of 'stand your ground' are complicated, so there will be a hearing. That will be resolved, and we'll be ready for trial," said Raja's attorney Richard Lubin. 

Raja is charged with manslaughter and attempted murder after a grand jury found his use of force was unjustified.

The incident happened overnight at the off-ramp of Interstate 95 and PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens on Oct. 18, 2015.      

