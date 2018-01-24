Gas station clerk, daughter held up in Delray - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gas station clerk, daughter held up in Delray

A gas station clerk and his 16-year-old daughter were held up at gunpoint Monday night.

The clerk was working at a Shell station at 5010 W. Atlantic Avenue when a man in a brown hooded sweatshirt and brown ski mask walked in.

Police say the suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and later his daughter during the robbery.

He handed over a white, plastic Walmart bag to be filled with money, according to police.

They say he was wearing baggy, black shorts, white socks, sneakers and a white undershirt.

If you recognize him please call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477) or Det. Gio Milicchio at (561) 243-7820.

