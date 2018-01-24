Gas station clerk, daughter held up in Delray

breaking Updated: Wednesday, January 24 2018 3:34 PM EST 2018-01-24 20:34:35 GMT
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
A gas station clerk and his 16-year-old daughter were held up at gunpoint Monday night.
The clerk was working at a Shell station at 5010 W. Atlantic Avenue when a man in a brown hooded sweatshirt and brown ski mask walked in.
Police say the suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and later his daughter during the robbery.
He handed over a white, plastic Walmart bag to be filled with money, according to police.
They say he was wearing baggy, black shorts, white socks, sneakers and a white undershirt.
If you recognize him please call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477) or Det. Gio Milicchio at (561) 243-7820.
