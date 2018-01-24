LIVE: Sentencing of ex-USA Gymnastics doctor - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

LANSING, Mich. (AP) A judge is poised to send Larry Nassar to prison after listening to days of testimony from women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by the Michigan sports doctor.

More than 150 victims have appeared in court in Lansing, Michigan, or had their statements read by others since last week. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina will hear a few more Wednesday before sentencing Nassar. He worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Nassar faces a minimum prison term of 25 to 40 years. He pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.

They said Nassar would use his ungloved hands to penetrate them while they were seeking treatment for various injuries.

