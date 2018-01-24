LIVE: Sentencing of ex-USA Gymnastics doctor

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) A judge is poised to send Larry Nassar to prison after listening to days of testimony from women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by the Michigan sports doctor.

More than 150 victims have appeared in court in Lansing, Michigan, or had their statements read by others since last week. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina will hear a few more Wednesday before sentencing Nassar. He worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Nassar faces a minimum prison term of 25 to 40 years. He pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.

They said Nassar would use his ungloved hands to penetrate them while they were seeking treatment for various injuries.