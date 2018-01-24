Police: Man run over as he attacked girlfriend

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

A Port St. Lucie man accused of attacking a woman while she tried driving away was run over by her in her car, according to a police report.

Port. St Lucie Police say Malcolm Jamal Lester, 24, attacked a 21-year-old woman. Lester and the woman, his girlfriend, had an argument in the driveway of a home near the 400 block of SE Starfish on January 23, 2018 at around 11:50 a.m.

The woman got into her car to leave when Lester allegedly grabbed onto her. Police say he slipped under her car and she ran over his legs.

When officers arrived, they report Lester was laying on the ground with cuts to his legs. The woman remained on scene.

The 21-year-old told officers Lester punched her in the face and then tried pulling her out of the car.

Lester said in the report that he grabbed onto the door when he slipped. His legs went under the tires and he suffered road rash on his ankles. He added the incident was an accident and not his girlfriend’s fault.

Officials took Lester to a nearby hospital for his leg injuries to be treated. He reportedly had no broken bones and was discharged.

After, he was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail and faces battery charges.