WPTV donates books to students

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

Employees at WPTV helped raise more than $1,300 to buy books for children in Palm Beach County as part of a company-wide campaign called “If You Give a Child a Book.”

The 530 books were delivered, Tuesday, to the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County in Boynton Beach, a group that helps promote and achieve literacy so every adult and child can read.

“It means so much to us and the families we serve,” said Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County CEO Kristin Calder. “So many children don’t have books in their home so when we receive books like this we can give to them it helps them create a home library, it gives them books they get to keep as their own and help develop their own reading skills and a love for reading.”

Calder said because reading is essential in nearly everything we do, the coalition is trying to equip students with the right skills to be reading on grade level by 3rd grade.

“Once they can learn to read they can read to learn going forward,” said Calder. “It’s so important.”

The “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign takes place at TV stations across the country through WPTV’s parent company, E.W. Scripps. The Scripps Howard Foundation matched employee donations to reach the grand total.

As part of the book donation, WPTV’s Ashley Hinson read to elementary school students. Each student took a book home to add to their library.