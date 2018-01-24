3 Teens arrested for breaking into flea market

breaking Updated: Wednesday, January 24 2018 5:35 PM EST 2018-01-24 22:35:29 GMT
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
STUART, Fla. -- Three juveniles were arrested last Thursday after Martin County deputies say they broke into the B&A Flea Market late at night.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says three teen males, a 17-year old, a 16-year old and a 12-year old, broke into the flea market just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2018.
A concerned citizen reported seeing suspicious activity near the flea market and deputies arrested two of the three suspects as they were walking away from the flea market with backpacks.
A third suspect ran and attempted to hide in an area thick with brush.
The MCSO Air 1 helicopter, equipped with an infrared camera, was able to pinpoint the suspect's location and let deputies on the ground to his hiding place.
All three suspects are facing felony burglary charges.
