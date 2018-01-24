3 Teens arrested for breaking into flea market - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Teens arrested for breaking into flea market

STUART, Fla. -- Three juveniles were arrested last Thursday after Martin County deputies say they broke into the B&A Flea Market late at night.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says three teen males, a 17-year old, a 16-year old and a 12-year old, broke into the flea market just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2018.

A concerned citizen reported seeing suspicious activity near the flea market and deputies arrested two of the three suspects as they were walking away from the flea market with backpacks.

A third suspect ran and attempted to hide in an area thick with brush.

The MCSO Air 1 helicopter, equipped with an infrared camera, was able to pinpoint the suspect's location and let deputies on the ground to his hiding place.

All three suspects are facing felony burglary charges.

