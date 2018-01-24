12-Year-old boy dies from flu, family says

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.

Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.

Dylan Winnik’s stepdad, Mike Medwin, tells WPTV that Dylan had stayed home from school with symptoms similar to the common cold. He says he was tired and had a runny nose.

On Tuesday, his stepdad said, they checked his temperature for what turned out to be the last time, and it was in the normal range, around 98 degrees. A couple hours later he had passed away at his father’s home in West Palm Beach, Medin said.

“Don’t mess around with the flu,” Medwin cautioned over the phone. “It’s not going to somebody else. It can happen right in your neighborhood. Right in your home. It happened to us. Lightning struck.”

Dylan was a 7th grader at Okeeheelee Middle School in Palm Beach County.

The school district says they sent a letter home Wednesday, and counselors are available.

We are waiting for the official cause of death to be released from the Medical Examiner.

The family has started a fundraising campaign.