Concern over money for speeding up dike repairs

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

End to government shutdown in sight as Dems halt filibuster

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.

State leaders have pledged 100 million dollars of taxpayer money to speed up repairs to a federal project, the Herbert Hoover Dike.

The hope is to complete repairs in 2022, three years faster than scheduled.

The issue is it's going to cost a whole lot more and the federal government will have to come up with the rest of the money.

That's a concern for many in the Glades community.

"More than 40 thousand people rely on the Herbert Hoover Dike," said Tammy Jackson-Moore.

2017 brought a lot of momentum in speeding up repairs.

"We only have a certain amount right now. There is concern this project may or may not be completed in a timely manner," said Jackson-Moore.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says since 2007, the federal government has budgeted an average of $80-90 million a year for dike repairs.

It would take $200 million a year to accelerate the completion date to 2022.

Former Pahokee Mayor J.P. Sasser hopes congress is committed to that funding.

"You can say I'm committed until the cows come home until you start ponying up the money to make this happen," said Sasser.

Every local representative we reached out say they are committed to speeding up repairs.