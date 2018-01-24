Crime not mentioned during WPB State of City

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

Mayor Jeri Muoio’s State of the City address Wednesday morning focused on the flourishing, economically vibrant facets of West Palm Beach. However, she didn't mention crime and violence in the speech after one of the city's deadliest years in recent history.

"Evolving into a city in the true sense of what a city is," she told the audience. "A modern, creative, sophisticated urban engine that powers the region. A city where anyone hoping for a brighter future can find opportunity and realize their dreams."

When asked during an interview afterward about the lack of information about crime in the speech, Mayor Muoio said she only had a certain amount of time to present.

"I have 25 minutes and there’s only so much you can put into a speech in 25 minutes and so we did talk about people are safe on our streets," she said.

Mayor Muoio talked about improvements to the unemployment rate, minimum wage, the strengthening tax base and infrastructure.

“I really feel like it’s about jobs," Mayor Muoio said in an interview afterward. "If we can get young people jobs that will keep them out of getting in danger, doing things they shouldn’t be doing.”

The city’s 27 murders in 2017 weren't mentioned in the speech.

Commissioner Keith James, who is a mayoral candidate, said he enjoyed the speech, but more could've been shared about crime.

“As you give the state of any organization, you have to share the bad with the good, so that the people will understand that you do recognize that we have some work and that we are working on them," he said.

Commissioner Paula Ryan said Wednesday's speech would’ve been an opportunity for the mayor to share what’s being done to combat crime and violence in the North End.