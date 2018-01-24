Sources: MSU president to step down Thursday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sources: MSU president to step down Thursday

According to the Associated Press, a person familiar with the situation says Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon plans to step down Thursday amid outcry over Larry Nassar.

This story will be updated.

