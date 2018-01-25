Tribute scheduled for fisherman killed on Lake O

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

End to government shutdown in sight as Dems halt filibuster

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.

The fishing community will pay tribute to a fisherman that died during a tournament earlier this month.

Fishing League Worldwide says prior to resuming Thursday’s tournament events, they plan to honor fisherman Nik Kayler.

Kayler went missing on Jan. 4 after he was thrown overboard from his vessel. His body was found six days later.

His co-angler Bill Kisiah survived the incident, but friends and family remain devastated.

The league said the decision to resume the tournament this week was a tough one, but say it's what Kayler would have wanted.

Prior to the tournament starting around 7:20 a.m. there will be a tribute at the Roland & Mary Ann Martins Marina & Resort in Clewiston.

The tribute will include a "man overboard" signal of three blasts of an air horn followed by a single vertical flare.

A "Light Up The Dike" vigil was also held Jan. 24 to remember Kayler.