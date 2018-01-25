Tribute scheduled for fisherman killed on Lake O - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tribute scheduled for fisherman killed on Lake O

The fishing community will pay tribute to a fisherman that died during a tournament earlier this month. 

Fishing League Worldwide says prior to resuming Thursday’s tournament events, they plan to honor fisherman Nik Kayler.

Kayler went missing on Jan. 4 after he was thrown overboard from his vessel. His body was found six days later. 

His co-angler Bill Kisiah survived the incident, but friends and family remain devastated. 

The league said the decision to resume the tournament this week was a tough one, but say it's what Kayler would have wanted.

Prior to the tournament starting around 7:20 a.m. there will be a tribute at the Roland & Mary Ann Martins Marina & Resort in Clewiston.

The tribute will include a "man overboard" signal of three blasts of an air horn followed by a single vertical flare.

A "Light Up The Dike" vigil was also held Jan. 24 to remember Kayler.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.