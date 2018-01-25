Semi crash on I-95 SB in Palm Beach Gardens - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Semi crash on I-95 SB in Palm Beach Gardens

Multiple lanes of Interstate 95 southbound are closed near Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens after a semi crash Thursday morning.

The wreck occurred at about 5:35 a.m.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 5:50 a.m. and spotted a lot of debris on the road related to the crash.  

Because of the debris, some northbound lanes are also closed. 

