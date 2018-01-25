Semi crash sends debris onto I-95 in PB Gardens

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

End to government shutdown in sight as Dems halt filibuster

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.

Multiple lanes of Interstate 95 southbound and northbound are closed near Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens after a semi crash Thursday morning.

The wreck occurred in the southbound lanes at about 5:35 a.m.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 5:50 a.m. and spotted a lot of debris on the road related to the crash.

Because of the debris, some northbound lanes are also closed.

There is heavy damaged to the front of the semi. The trailer of the semi was ripped open, causing the contents to spill onto the road.

The Florida Highway Patrol and clean up crews are at the scene using a Bobcat to clean up the mess.

It's unclear if the driver was hurt.

Refresh this page for updates and watch NewsChannel 5 for live reports from Chopper 5.