Semi crash sends debris onto I-95 in PB Gardens - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Semi crash sends debris onto I-95 in PB Gardens

Multiple lanes of Interstate 95 southbound and northbound are closed near Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens after a semi crash Thursday morning.

RELATED: Real-time traffic

The wreck occurred in the southbound lanes at about 5:35 a.m.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 5:50 a.m. and spotted a lot of debris on the road related to the crash.  

Because of the debris, some northbound lanes are also closed. 

There is heavy damaged to the front of the semi. The trailer of the semi was ripped open, causing the contents to spill onto the road.

The Florida Highway Patrol and clean up crews are at the scene using a Bobcat to clean up the mess.

It's unclear if the driver was hurt.

Refresh this page for updates and watch NewsChannel 5 for live reports from Chopper 5.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.