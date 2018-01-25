Tribute held for fisherman killed on Lake O

breaking Updated: Thursday, January 25 2018 10:33 AM EST 2018-01-25 15:33:04 GMT
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
Posted: Tuesday, January 23 2018
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

Posted: Sunday, January 21 2018
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
Posted: Friday, January 19 2018
Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

Posted: Monday, January 22 2018
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
The fishing community paid tribute Thursday morning to a fisherman that died during a tournament earlier this month.
Prior to resuming Fishing League Worldwide tournament events, fisherman Nik Kayler was honored at the Roland & Mary Ann Martins Marina & Resort in Clewiston.
Kayler went missing on Jan. 4 after he was thrown overboard from his vessel. His body was
found six days later.
His co-fisherman Bill Kisiah survived the incident, but friends and family remain devastated.
The league said the decision to resume the tournament this week was a tough one, but say it's what Kayler would have wanted.
The tribute included a "man overboard" signal of three blasts of an air horn followed by a single vertical flare.
was also held Jan. 24 to remember Kayler. A "Light Up The Dike" vigil Scripps Only Content 2018