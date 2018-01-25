Two killed in crash in suburban Lake Worth

breaking Updated: Thursday, January 25 2018 10:33 AM EST 2018-01-25 15:33:04 GMT
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
Two people died in a fiery crash that happened in suburban Lake Worth January, 18, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators said 33-year-old Paul W. Munroe was eastbound in the 3300 block of Melaleuca Lane and traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed into a westbound Toyota Sienna.
Monroe died when the BMW he was driving rolled over, caught fire and he became trapped inside.
A male passenger in the Sienna died a day after the crash, according to the sheriff's office. It identified him as 25-year-old Cristian Umana Hernandez.
The driver and another passenger in the Sienna were also injured.
