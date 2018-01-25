Postal worker accused of sexual assault - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Postal worker accused of sexual assault

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A long-time mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service is facing a charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a Florida teen at an apartment complex swimming pool.

The Palm Beach Post reports 50-year-old Mark Kiley Chappelle was arrested Jan. 12.

According to the heavily redacted report, the 15-year-old was familiar with Chappelle because he was the assigned mail carrier in the neighborhood where the teen lives.

The report said an adult who lives with the teen reported the July 17 incident to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say Chappelle denied touching the teen and told investigators he would sue the person who brought the allegations.

Chappelle bonded out of jail. Records don't list a lawyer. It wasn't clear whether Chappelle is still employed by the postal service.

