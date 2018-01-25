Dog beaten & kicked in Fort Pierce, men arrested

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.

Ace, a pit bull mix puppy, is up and walking at his foster home in Fort Pierce.

But just weeks ago, he underwent orthopedic surgery for a broken hip after investigators say his owner punched and kicked him.

Franko Edmond, 19, and Ochelo Eglaus, 18, are facing felony animal cruelty charges.

A witness called police on Dec. 11 when he says he watched Edmond and Eglaus physically assault the dog. The witness pulled out his phone to capture the incident near the 1000 block of Jamaica Ave.

“Edmond picked up the dog and slammed it,” the witness told WPTV. He asked to remain anonymous since the case is still pending.

In the video, a man police identify as Edmond can be seen kicking and beating the dog repeatedly. At one point, he picks up a bicycle and drops it on Ace.

The dog moves out of frame in the video but Edmond can be seen bending down and swinging his hand several times.

The dog’s head reappears quickly in the video. Edmond then holds the dog by its collar, yanking it up and slamming it down.

A second man, whom investigators say is Eglaus, is seen watching and filming the incident on his phone.

Officers arrived on scene to question the men. The officer said in a report that Edmond at first told him the dog pooped in his garage so he spanked it on its back. The dog was lying in the grass when officers checked on him.

The officer called Ace but he did not get up. An officer reported helping Ace stand up but his legs were shaking and he had trouble standing.

Then, Edmond said the dog jumped out of his car window and got injured. He said he took the dog to a clinic but was denied service because he didn’t have money.

Eglaus and Edmond were placed into custody at the time. Eglaus told officers he saw Edmond punch and kick his dog, the arrest report states.

Edmond was arrested on the scene and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail. He was released on bond and is expected back in court in February.

Eglaus was initially released but was arrested on January 21 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.