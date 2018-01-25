Witness the 60th running of the DAYTONA 500!

Daytona, Fla. - The 60th annual DAYTONA 500 returns Feb. 19th! Speedweeks 2018 kicks off the NASCAR season with 7 races spread over 9 action-packed days leading to the main event. Kids 12 and under are free in the UNOH Fanzone during Speedweeks, so you can bring the whole family. Check out the calendar HERE to see the full list of events.

Two time DAYTONA 500 champion, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will give the command to fire engines (Grand Marshal), a flyover by the world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will take place, and the pre-race concert will feature Rascal Flatts!

The Daytona 500 has sold out the last two years, so don't wait to get your tickets. Guarantee your seats today but visiting DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com or calling 1-800-PITSHOP.