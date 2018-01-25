Two more PBC Fire Rescue chiefs out

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

End to government shutdown in sight as Dems halt filibuster

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.

The shake-up at Palm Beach County Fire Rescue continued Thursday. Two more high ranking officers are out.

Contact 5 Investigator Sam Smink has confirmed through multiple sources Division Chief Chris Hoch has been fired.

Deputy Chief Thomas Tolbert no longer works at fire rescue, but the terms of his departure are unclear.

The shake-up began more than a week ago when chief administrator Jeff Collins resigned.

Sources say Palm Beach County leaders were not happy with his handling of sexual harassment complaints.

More sources tell us these new personnel moves involving Hoch and Tolbert are also related to those complaints.

Hoch admitted to repeating sexual rumors about a female captain, Captain Amanda Vomero, during a county human resources investigation into her claims.

Hoch received a written reprimand at the end of the investigation, although the county has a zero-tolerance policy.

Contact 5 reported in December that Vomero sued Palm Beach County and fire rescue for claims she endured sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation on a regular basis.

According to Vomero, Chief Chris Hoch "would make her the brunt of most of his jokes," in management meetings.

Vomero also says she was "constantly subjected to crude and discriminatory and comments by this particular chief," even threatening to replace her with his girlfriend.

Vomero claims when she went to chief administrator Jeff Collins for help, he told her she was "blowing it out of proportion," and that it was just "good humor, firehouse fun."

Shortly after that, Vomero claims Hoch began to spread a rumor, saying Vomero was in a relationship with a district chief.

Investigators found he did it at least twice, once in front of other staff, which included deputy chief Thomas Tolbert.

The county's human resources report goes on to say Hoch also admitted to excluding a staff member who was believed to have filed the complaint against him from meetings.

Hoch said it was for different behavioral reasons, but HR said there was no evidence of that.

County records show Tolbert makes more than $180,000 a year and was hired by Palm Beach County in 1987. Hoch makes about $175,000 a year and was hired in 1997, according to records.

