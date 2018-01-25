Girl opens hot cocoa stand to help abused kids

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

Amazon's final cut of 20 contenders for its second headquarters leaves hundreds of cities disappointed.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots will try to match the Pittsburgh Steelers' six Super Bowl trophies when they face the Eagles (15-3) on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time. (Source: Rami Daud/NASA.com/YouTube)

Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.

Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.

Seven-year-old Olivia Knowles doesn't know it yet, but she's a philanthropist. "I came up with one day with a hot chocolate stand with the help of my friends and family I was able to make the hot chocolate stand happen."

She raised $170 and donated the money to Grandma's Place. It's an emergency shelter for abused, neglected and special needs children.

"They said that they took all of the kids out to the movies and lunch," Olivia said.

She was so excited that she helped again.The hot cocoa stand was back in business, this time bigger and better. She collected $840 dollars.

"We sent out fliers to friends and family and we had a great time doing it," Olivia said.

"It's totally amazing that she does this and I told her that she's our next CEO or director of development for a huge corporation, Grandma's Place Executive Director Roxanne Jacobs said.

The money will go to good use.

"It helps with a little bit of everything. We do take the children to school. If they show up in the middle of the night and they don't have any clothes we have to go buy them clothes. Make sure they have uniforms for school. They have three meals a day and three snacks a day," Jacobs said.

Olivia is a little girl helping children that she may never meet. "We have a bunch of stuff and the other kids have nothing," she added.