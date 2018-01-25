1 Hurt in Martin Co. gyrocopter crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Hurt in Martin Co. gyrocopter crash

One person was hurt when a gyrocopter crashed in Martin County Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident happened along SW Citrus Blvd., near Indiantown Airport.

The person suffered lacerations and was flown to a hospital, the sheriff's office said.

 This story will be updated when more information is available.

